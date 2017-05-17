Iowa Falls Soccer Making History with Help from Spain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA FALLS - The Iowa Falls-Alden boys soccer team is making history. The Cadets are 16-0, ranked 4th in Class 2A.

IF-A has scored 104 goals which leads the entire state. They also have the leading goal scorer, Marcos Vila, a foreign exchange student from Spain. Vila has scored 50 goals in 16 games. He had a stretch in the middle of the season where he scored a hat trick (3 goals) in 9 straight games, that tied a national record.

The Cadets are a Senior heavy team and have never made the state tournament. The goal, state, and a chance at a championship.