Iowa Falls Soccer Making History with Help from Spain

Posted 10:30 pm, May 17, 2017

IOWA FALLS - The Iowa Falls-Alden boys soccer team is making history.  The Cadets are 16-0, ranked 4th in Class 2A.

IF-A has scored 104 goals which leads the entire state.  They also have the leading goal scorer, Marcos Vila, a foreign exchange student from Spain.  Vila has scored 50 goals in 16 games.  He had a stretch in the middle of the season where he scored a hat trick (3 goals) in 9 straight games, that tied a national record.

The Cadets are a Senior heavy team and have never made the state tournament.  The goal, state, and a chance at a championship.