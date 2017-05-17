× Overnight Storm Causes Damage in Central Iowa

PERRY, Iowa –Strong storms hit central and north central Iowa hard Tuesday night.

Wicked winds blew off the roof of a 4-plex in Perry, with insulation form the building even coating nearby cars. Owners plan to assess the full extent of the damage Wednesday morning.

In Harlan, residents got a good look at the storm as a shelf cloud brought wind and rain across Highway 59. Some people in the area were without power, including visitors staying at the Settle Inn.

Luckily motel manager Dawn Williams got everyone to safety.

“Just looked out at the pool area and I seen there was a pretty bad storm coming, heard the sirens and started knocking on everyone’s doors, got everybody out here,” said Williams.

Crews are working to clear downed trees in the streets.

Almost 11,000 households are without power in the Fort Dodge area Wednesday morning. All of the Fort Dodge Community School District will be closed Wednesday because of the storm damage, which included power lines and trees down around town.