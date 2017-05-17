Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

PHOTOS: Severe Storms Rip Across Central Iowa

Posted 5:59 pm, May 17, 2017, by

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Severe storms tore across the state this afternoon.  Here’s a look at some of the damage photos you all shared with us.

Storm clouds over Clive

Brief marble size hail outside Adel.

sudden hail storm and then this. sunny skies throughout

Wild clouds over downtown

We got a huge gust of wind and our back fence blew down.

Wind damage. No one hurt

Uprooted trees

It’s a little windy in West Moines when the trampoline ends up in the trees.

Downed tree and power line from storm in west Des Moines, 3 blocks east of Valley High School.

heavy rain

A semi truck blown over East of Marshalltown on HWY 30

downed limb blocking entire street

Johnston about 3:00pmvicki

Hail about 3:pm at Providence Point in Johnston

Out in Waukee near a job site.

high winds

strong winds