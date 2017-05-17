PHOTOS: Severe Storms Rip Across Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Severe storms tore across the state this afternoon. Here’s a look at some of the damage photos you all shared with us.
Storm clouds over Clive
Brief marble size hail outside Adel.
sudden hail storm and then this. sunny skies throughout
Wild clouds over downtown
We got a huge gust of wind and our back fence blew down.
Wind damage. No one hurt
Uprooted trees
It’s a little windy in West Moines when the trampoline ends up in the trees.
Downed tree and power line from storm in west Des Moines, 3 blocks east of Valley High School.
heavy rain
A semi truck blown over East of Marshalltown on HWY 30
downed limb blocking entire street
Johnston about 3:00pmvicki
Hail about 3:pm at Providence Point in Johnston
Out in Waukee near a job site.
high winds
strong winds