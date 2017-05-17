× Police: Woman Shot Ex-Boyfriend Who Tried to Run Car She Was in Off the Road

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg after an incident late Tuesday night.

It happened around midnight near the Kum and Go on Guthrie Avenue. Police say a woman was in a car with a friend when her ex-boyfriend tried to run the car off the road. The woman, who has a permit to carry, fired a shot which struck her ex-boyfriend in the leg.

The man went to a local hospital but then took off before police could talk with him. He later showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home but again left before officers arrived.

Police have not released the names of the parties involved or whether charges will be filed in the case.