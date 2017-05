× Waukee Toddler Reported Missing Found Safe with his Father

WAUKEE, Iowa – Officials say the search for a missing toddler Wednesday ended on a good note after the child was found safe.

Waukee police say the child was reported missing from 560 SE Westgate Drive by the mother a little after 11:00 a.m. Officials say the mom did not realize the two-year-old was with his father.

Police say it was a miscommunication between the parents and the mother’s cell phone was dead.