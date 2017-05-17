Thousands Still Without Power in Fort Dodge After Late Night Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- There were approximately 12,000 households without power Tuesday night, according to the Executive Director of Webster County Health Department Kari Prescott. That number is down to about 2,000 as of 6:00 pm Wednesday.

"Mid American has deployed 25 extra electrical crews and 15 additional tree crews to help us. Our issue is some of the trees are tangled in like four or five electrical lines, so our city crew can't get to them until Mid American gets there," Prescott said.

Prescott said the city is advising people to stay in if they

can because there are too many trees and power lines down on the road.

School was canceled for the day and many employers have asked employees not to go into work because the power is still out.

"The traffic lights are still out all the way around town. We are using four way stops but we don't have enough of the four way stops to control all of that, so some of our intersections are still uncontrollable," Prescott said.

Several Fort Dodge residents said the storm rolled through around 9 p.m. and tornado sirens went off twice.

"I noticed the winds and then I watched the neighbors tree next to me block the street, it snapped in half, then I watched a piece of my siding go floating past the window and that's when I decided it was time to go to the basement," Ann Prochaska said.

A tree in her backyard also came down on her clothes line and a power line.

"A lot of streets were blocked and it's just a major mess," Prochaska said.

Another tree snapped in half and fell on two houses, neighbors said the winds were very loud.

"I happened to look out the front door and this tree just came down and it just snapped like a twig. I couldn't believe how hard the winds were," Matthew Julius said.

Julius added, his neighbor made it in the house about 30 seconds before the tree snapped and thankfully no one was hurt.

Starting Monday, May 22, the city will clean storm damage that has been placed on the curb using the following schedule:

Monday May 22 – the area North of 2nd Ave North and East of 15th Street including Orchard Glen Rolling Hills and 170th Street

Tuesday, May 23 – the area South of 2nd Ave North and East of 15th street

Thursday, May 25 – the area North of 4th Avenue North and West of 15th Street

Friday, May 26 – the area South of 4th Avenue North and West of 15th Street including Pleasant Valley Area and the area east of S. 15th Street and South of the CNRR track to Patterson Field Road.

Prescott said the city will be updating their website and Facebook page with the latest information.