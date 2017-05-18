× Ankeny Parents Accused of Abusing Six Week Old Son

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny couple are accused of physically abusing their six-week-old son.

Anthony Weber and Jennifer Stoddard are charged with child neglect and child endangerment. Police say their investigation into the couple began when Weber called 911 to report his son was having trouble breathing.

Doctors say they child had injuries consistent with abuse over a period of weeks. Both Weber and Stoddard are being held on $10,000 cash only bonds.