Branstad Ambassador Vote Set For Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A date and time is now set for the vote that could turn Governor Branstad into Ambassador Branstad.

The United States Senate is set to vote on Monday at 4:30pm Central on Terry Branstad’s nomination to become the next US Ambassador to China. Senator Charles Grassley says he expects Branstad will be easily confirmed.

If the Governor is approved he will then set a time and date to resign from office in Iowa and pave the way for Kim Reynolds to become the first woman to serve as Governor in Iowa.