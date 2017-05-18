Des Moines --- Day one from Iowa boys and girls high school state track championships. Michael Admire reports from Drake Stadium.
Cool Temps, Hot Times. Day One from State Track.
-
Jim Duncan Invitational
-
Girls State Basketball Tournament Begins
-
Governor Introduces Program to Prepare Students in STEM Fields
-
Valley Students Say USA Themed Student Section Not Aimed At North’s Refugee Athletes
-
Dozens Compete in All-Girls State Wrestling Tournament
-
-
Touring Johnston’s $75M High School
-
Collective Bargaining Bill Remains on Fast Track at State Capitol, Heads to Full Senate
-
First Seymour High Class Graduates After Tornado
-
Competition Crowns the Next State Champs of the Kitchen in Iowa
-
Class 3A State Wrestling from a Busy Day One
-
-
Kevin Dresser Taking Over Iowa State Wrestling Team
-
State Wrestling Finals Underway, Follow Live Scoring
-
No More Snow Days? Minnesota Lawmakers Looking Into Alternate Option for Students