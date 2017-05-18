× DPS: News Conference Being Held Thursday on Perry Teen’s Death

PERRY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is holding a news conference Thursday to release more information in the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.

The event is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Perry Police Department. Investigators plan to update their investigation into the teen’s death.

Sabrina Ray’s body was found inside a home on 1st Avenue on Friday, May 12th, but autopsy results examined on Monday have not yet determined her cause of death.

The house in which the teen’s body was found is also a day care called Rays of Sunshine, run by her adoptive parents Marc and Misty Ray.

Documents obtained from DHS say the day care also doubles as a foster home, and Marc and Misty have been combating improper discipline and nutrition complaints since 2013.

We will stream the news conference live on WHOtv.com.