× Four Planned Parenthood Clinics Will Close Due to State Funding Cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa — Planned Parenthood of the Heartland says four of its Iowa clinics will now have to close their doors thanks to state budget cuts.

Republicans in the House and Senate stripped state funding from clinics that offer abortion services. Republicans say that money will instead be spread out to other community clinics around the state that will offer more Iowans services without forcing them to make long drives.

Planned Parenthood says it will close down clinics in Sioux City, Bettendorf, Burlington and Keokuk. They say those four clinics served more than 14,000 Iowans over the last three years. Planned Parenthood says those Iowans will now lose access to birth control and cancer screenings.