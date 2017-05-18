× I-235 Traffic Cameras Now Turned Off Pending Another Appeal

DES MOINES, Iowa — The controversial traffic camera on I-235 in Des Moines is no longer catching speeding drivers … for now.

The City of Des Moines turned the camera off on Thursday morning on the orders of Polk County judge Scott Rosenberg. On April 25th Rosenberg ruled the cameras in Des Moines, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine can be shut down if the DOT deems the cameras don’t increase safety on the road.

Des Moines is appealing that ruling and requested permission from the court to keep the cameras active pending that appeal. However Rosenberg denied that request.

The City of Des Moines says the camera will remain off pending its appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Any tickets issued between April 25th and May 17th are still valid.