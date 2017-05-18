Metro Residents Still Cleaning Up After Wednesday’s Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The storms moved into the metro quickly Wednesday but clean up is going to take a little longer.

Spending the day cleaning up the yard is not how Dave and Lynn Puffer anticipated their Thursday to go.

“Got my morning exercise in. Kind of a long night but yeah, it’s part of the adventure,” said Dave Puffer, resident of the Waveland neighborhood in Des Moines.

They’ve been cleaning up for hours now. Wednesday’s storm did quite the number on their ash tree.

“Oh, no. I’ll be done in another hour or so,” said Puffer.

Puffer knows they are fortunate because the right branch came off his tree and not the one closest to the house. So, just a few hours of cutting logs, some light cleaning and things will be back to normal. What are Puffers are dealing with is a common theme today throughout the metro.

“We’ve had over a 100 calls for services over the last 24 hours,” said Jonathan Gano, Des Moines Public Works.

Gano is the man in charge of cleanup for the city and he says crew have been busy but it’s mostly tree limbs and down wires.

“Not a lot of actual property damage. Utility wires, fiber optics cables, power lines and that kind of damage, that you would normally expect from these kind of high wind scenarios,” said Gano.

He says a massive downed tree is the worst of it. It’s blocking S.E 5th and Kenyon. Right now, Gano is asking people be safe and patient as the crew will work at least until tomorrow to get things cleaned up. If you have a down tree and are eager to clean it up, the city says they won’t be picking debris curbside but there is a free option though.

“The best way to get rid of all this is to bring it to the Metro Compost Center at 1601 Harriett street. This is fortunately a scrub weekend. We have a free drop off available to any resident in Des Moines. To bring their debris to us and we will dispose of it for free for them,” said Gano.

If you have just a few branches down, the best way to dispose of that is to just put in a compost bag and it will be picked up on your normal trash day.

Let’s say you have a big tree down. The first thing you need to do is call the city. Ask them to check if that tree is public property. If it is, the city will clean it up free of charge. It’s worth a call. Clean on a normal size tree can cost well into the hundreds of dollars