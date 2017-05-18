× Parents Arrested in Connection with Perry Teen’s Death

PERRY, Iowa – The adoptive parents of a Perry teenager found dead last week have been arrested in connection with her death.

Perry Police tell Channel 13 Marc and Misty Ray are in custody and have been transferred to the Dallas County Jail.

A news conference is being held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday to release more information in the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.

Sabrina Ray’s body was found inside a home on 1st Avenue on Friday, May 12th, but autopsy results examined on Monday have not yet determined her cause of death.

The house in which the teen’s body was found is also a day care called Rays of Sunshine, run by her adoptive parents Marc and Misty Ray.

Documents obtained from DHS say the day care also doubles as a foster home, and Marc and Misty have been combating improper discipline and nutrition complaints since 2013.

Officials have not yet released what charges Marc and Misty Ray are facing.

We will stream the news conference live on WHOtv.com.