× Trial Date Set For Chris Soules

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — Former Bachelor star Chris Soules will stand trial on July 19th for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Soules rear-ended a tractor driven by Kenny Mosher on April 24th near Aurora. Mosher was thrown from the tractor and died at the scene. Soules called 911 from the scene of the accident however he was not there when police arrived. He was arrested hours later at his home after police secured an arrest warrant. Prosecutors say open alcohol containers were found in Soules’ truck at the crash scene.

Attorneys for Soules claim the fact that he called 911 proves he didn’t leave the scene. Last week Soules entered a written not guilty plea.