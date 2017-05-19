Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty in Connection to Sexting Scandal Involving 15-Year-Old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty in connection with a sexting scandal involving a teenage girl.

Weiner pleaded guilty to a charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors recommended that Weiner serve 21-27 months in jail.

In 2016, a series of alleged explicit social media exchanges surfaced with a 15-year-old girl. The investigation into Weiner prompted FBI agents to seize his laptop computer. That led to the discovery of e-mails that presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent to one of her closest aides, Huma Abedin, who is Weiner's estranged wife.

Weiner must now register as a sex offender.