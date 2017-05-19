Brother of Guthrie Center Fire Victim Faces Sexual Abuse Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa -- The brother of one of the two girls killed in a fire in Guthrie Center is due in court next week on sexual abuse charges.

The fire claimed the lives of 16-year-old Shakiah Cockerham and 12-year-old Melanie Page Exline.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says this is a case of arson.

Nineteen-year-old Noah Exline, Melanie's brother, faces charges of second degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. The police report says his sister claimed Noah sexually abused her over a nearly three-year period. The girl was nine and Noah was 17. The report does not state the girl's name.

Noah will be in arraigned in court on Monday.