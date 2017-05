Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Marshalltown authorities say they'll never know what caused a massive fire at an apartment complex two weeks ago.

The Villager apartment building caught fire late on the evening of May 5th. Firefighters say there was nothing they could do to save the building.

On Friday, they announced there is no way to tell how or where the fire started, and the cause will now be listed as undetermined.