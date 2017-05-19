County Attorney Reveals Chilling Details in Greene Case in Post-Sentencing Press Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hearts were heavy on Friday after Scott Michael Greene was sentenced to life in prison after surprisingly pleading guilty to murdering Officer Justin Martin and Sergeant Tony Beminio.

“I know what justice looks like, I'm not sure what justice feels like ” said Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert.

“I have to tell you that's still ongoing as it's going to be for the families as they have to deal with this. I'm not sure how we're going to work through that,” said Urbandale Police Chief Ross McCarty.

At a press conference immediately following the sentencing, Polk County Attorney John Sarcone laid out a timeline of Greene's downward spiral, which ended in murder.

First he was thrown out of an Urbandale football game for getting into an argument

“I think he had a confederate flag and he did get into it with the law enforcement officers,” said Sarcone.

Then, the day before he killed the two officers, he was removed from his mother's house after allegations of elder abuse and had to pay his mother $10,000.

“That didn't sit well with him,” said Sarcone.

Hours later, he killed Officers Martin and Beminio with an M-4 assault rifle using armor piercing rounds.

At the press conference, Sarcone said the only motive they could come up with was that Greene had a grudge against police officers, and they detailed how he behaved after being taken into custody, drawing on his cell walls.

“He drew pictures of each officer's face, making them sad and putting their names on them. He put ‘Greene-2, UBPD DMPD-0.' He had a picture of what would be like your heart rate, and then it going flat, saying thin blue line," said Sarcone.

Greene also had written out a hit list on the cell walls that included three deputies assigned to him while in custody, as well as Sarcone's name.

Sarcone says avoiding a trial is good for the families so they don’t have to relive the events during examination.

However, even with Greene in jail for the rest of his life, those friends and family say closure will be hard to find, if it can be found at all.

“Is it what we thought it was going to feel like? I don't know. I don't know. We've all been part of the system for some time. I know I'm not satisfied, I know I'm still very angry, you know, my friend died,” said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Greene will serve the two life sentences consecutively, and is being ordered to pay $150,000 to each of the families of the fallen officers.