Former Governor Vilsack's Granddaughter Dies of Influenza Complications

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Governor Tom Vilsack’s granddaughter has died resulting from complications due to the flu, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Register said 6-year-old Ella Vilsack was the daughter of Tom and Christie’s son Jess. The girl reportedly passed away on Friday morning.

Influenza typically affects children, elderly individuals, and those with various medical conditions most strongly.