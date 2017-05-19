× Former University of Iowa Employees Reach $6.5 Million Settlement With School

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A former field hockey coach at the University of Iowa and a former U of I athletic administrator received more than $6 million in a settlement with the university.

Tracey Griesbaum sued the university after she was fired, claiming gender and sexual orientation discrimination. Griesbaum will receive $300,000 in wages and more than $2 million dollars for emotional distress damages and attorney fees.

Additionally, Jane Meyer will get $874,000 in wages and $3 million for emotional distress and attorney fees.

The settlements will be funded by the athletics department.

The university says it still plans to hire an independent firm to conduct an external review of employee practices. In the previous lawsuit, Meyer was also awarded $1.43 million.