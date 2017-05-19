‘Greatest Show on Earth’ Coming to an End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND, New York -- The 'Greatest Show on Earth' is taking its final bow.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus will put on its last performance this Sunday. The final show will bring an end to 148 years of circus history.

Before they take their final bows, the ringmaster, stars, and other performers will be on hand in New York to reflect on their careers.

The final performance will be in Long Island, New York.

The circus also has ties to Iowa, as the Ringling brothers were born in the town of McGregor in Clayton County.