Inmate Formally Charged in Fatal Shooting of Pottawattamie County Deputy

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa -- The suspect in the murder of an Iowa law enforcement officer was formally charged on Friday.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge was shot and killed on May 1st during an escape attempt.

Police say Wesley Correa-Carmenaty shot Burbridge and another deputy while breaking out of the Pottawattamie County Jail. He is also accused of shooting another man in order to steal his car while on the run.

Carmenaty faces a total of 12 felony charges, and the first degree murder charge carries the possibility of life in prison. The maximum sentence on the remaining charges total 185 years in prison.