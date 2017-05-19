Iowa Native Recounts Scene of Fatal Times Square Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The driver accused of Thursday's fatal crash into a crowd of people in New York City now says it was intentional.

Richard Rojas says he slammed his car into a sidewalk full of tourists on Thursday morning in Times Square. Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Elsman of Michigan was killed and 20 others were injured.

Jacob Thompson, an Iowa native, works in Times Square for a bus tour company, and said he witnessed the crash and was nearly a victim himself. He remembers the car "zoomed past" and hit other cars before flipping over. He said it initially looked like it was an accident until realizing the speed at which the vehicle was travelling to make it overturn.

The other 20 people injured in the crash are expected to survive.

Rojas is now charged with first degree murder.

40.758895 -73.985131