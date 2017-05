× Knoxville School Board Member Resigns After President Trump Assassination Comment Online

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A Knoxville School Board member has resigned his position after posting a message online joking about President Trump’s assassination.

Mike Helle posted a message on Facebook encouraging President Trump “to take in a show at Ford’s Theatre,” where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. He resigned by email on Thursday night just after 10 o’clock.

Helle had served on the board for 12 years.