Perry Teen’s Biological Dad and Stepmother Previously Charged with Child Endangerment

PERRY, Iowa -- There are new developments in relation to the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray, whose body was found in a Perry home last week.

Ray's biological parents--father Joseph Busch and stepmother Karena Busch--lived right around the corner from where the teen died.

Both were charged with child endangerment, and the affidavit says the two duck taped their daughter's mouth shut for days at a time and denied her food. The court document goes on to say the two acted in a way that harmed their child, so she was removed and placed in the care of Marc and Misty in the home where she died. The Rays are now accused of playing a role in Sabrina's death.

Sabrina's final cause of death has not yet been released. A candlelight vigil to remember her will be held on Friday night at 8 o'clock in Pattee Park.