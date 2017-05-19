× Police Seek Help to Locate Missing Des Moines Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing out of Des Moines.

Fifty-six-year-old Lisa Diehm was last seen on May 10th in Johnston. She is a white female 5’ 8”, 125 pounds, with short blond/white hair and blue eyes. Police say she may be driving a silver Suburu Legacy with the license plate of ENC 189.

Officials don’t believe Diehm has been abducted but want to make sure she is safe. Police think she may be with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Jess Solinger, who has a history of domestic violence and has an active warrant for domestic abuse related to an alleged assault of Diehm in Monroe County on May 6th.

Solinger drives a white Ford F150 pickup with a license plate of FIS 262.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to contact local law enforcement.