Scott Greene Pleads Guilty to Police Officers' Murders, is Sentenced to Life in Prison

DES MOINES, Iowa – The man charged with the murders of two metro police officers has changed his plea to guilty.

During a hearing Friday morning Scott Greene pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree murder. He also asked to be sentenced during the same hearing.

The mandatory sentence for murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole, and Greene was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

Prosecutors say Greene ambushed Des Moines Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Officer Justin Martin, shooting them as they sat in their patrol vehicles during the early morning hours of Nov. 2nd, 2016.

Greene’s trial had been scheduled for September in Dubuque County after a change of venue motion was granted.