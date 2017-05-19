Students Use ‘Senior Skip Day’ to Give Back to Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- Friday was "senior skip day" at Southeast Polk High School, but some students decided to keep busy anyway.

Groups volunteered around the area for community service. A variety of projects were set up in Altoona, Mitchellville, Runnells, and Pleasant Hill.

Some seniors signed up to spread mulch at Doanes Park, and say it's nice to give back--and that the day off isn't too bad, either.

"Trying to give back to the community that has always given back to us in some way, so we just decided, yeah, any way we can help either of the cities that have helped us any way, shape, or form would be the best thing for us to do," said student Alexander Chenoweth.

"It would have been nice to have a day off, but it's really nice to be able to get out here. Because it is, even though it's rainy, it is kind of a nice day. We're out with friends, and I feel like we're benefiting the community at least a minor amount. So it's a good day," said Andrew Huffman.

Finals for Southeast Polk seniors are scheduled for next week.