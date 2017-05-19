This Weekend Could Be Last for Branstad as Governor of Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- This weekend could be Terry Branstad's final one as Iowa's governor.

On Monday afternoon, the full U.S. Senate will vote on Branstad's nomination to become the next U.S. Ambassador to China, and the governor said he expects the process to go smoothly.

If confirmed, Branstad will have to set a date to resign as governor and will then be sworn in as ambassador. The governor says he is bringing his family along with him and counting on all of them to help him in his new job.

"My daughter is going to teach at the International School of Beijing, and her two daughters--Sophia and Stella, ages six and four--are gonna be going to school there. So I think they'll be able to pick up Mandarin pretty quickly, so we may have these little girls as our interpreters, because I've got a feeling they will probably pick it up quicker than I will," said Governor Branstad.

Branstad's last second as Iowa governor will set an end date to his record as longest-serving governor in U.S. history. It will also be the first second of Kim Reynolds' position as the first woman to serve as Iowa governor.