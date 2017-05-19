Zearing Man Arrested in Nevada Kum & Go Robbery
NEVADA, Iowa – An arrest has been made in the robbery of a Nevada convenience store.
Police say the Kum and Go at 731 Lincoln Highway was robbed on May 14th around 2:00 a.m. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash, before getting away.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a Zearing home and were able to arrest 26-year-old Samual Blatcher in connection with the crime.
Blatcher is charged with one count of first degree robbery and three counts of forgery-fraud lottery tickets. He is being held in the Story County Jail.
The investigation continues and more charges could be filed in the case.
42.022889 -93.449938