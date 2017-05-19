× Zearing Man Arrested in Nevada Kum & Go Robbery

NEVADA, Iowa – An arrest has been made in the robbery of a Nevada convenience store.

Police say the Kum and Go at 731 Lincoln Highway was robbed on May 14th around 2:00 a.m. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash, before getting away.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a Zearing home and were able to arrest 26-year-old Samual Blatcher in connection with the crime.

Blatcher is charged with one count of first degree robbery and three counts of forgery-fraud lottery tickets. He is being held in the Story County Jail.

The investigation continues and more charges could be filed in the case.