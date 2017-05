DES MOINES, Iowa — On Friday, Scott Greene pleaded guilty to the murders of Officer Justin Martin and Sergeant Tony Beminio.

At a press conference after Greene’s sentencing, Polk County Attorney John Sarcone discussed the case and outlined the events leading up to and following the shootings.

Videos of the full conference can be seen below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video