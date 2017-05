DES MOINES, Iowa — Police responded to a shooting in Des Moines on Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 6:30 a.m. at 6400 SE 3rd Street and Army Post.

Police say it was a domestic-related issue when the father dropped his child with the biological mother, whose boyfriend got into an altercation with the biological father. The father eventually shot the other man in the leg, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect is now in custody.