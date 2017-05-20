× Iowans Gather to Raise Awareness for Veterans Issues

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, veterans, lawmakers, and members of the Trump campaign gathered at the State Capitol to raise awareness for veterans issues.

One of the biggest issues facing veterans, they say, is the rate of veteran suicide. Lawmakers at the event shared their hope that veteran crisis hotlines would be better staffed, and vets would have more resources in dealing with PTSD.

“We want to bring awareness to veterans and mental issues that veterans face,” said Tana Goertz, with the Trump campaign. “Twenty-two veterans a day kill themselves, and this is just a group of people that want to support our veterans and we want to wrap our arms around our veterans and we want to bring awareness to the struggles our veterans face.”

The gathering was part of a larger national event called the Veterans March on America.