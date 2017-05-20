Local Medicare For All Rally Was Met with Opposition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa--

The federal building in downtown Des Moines became a rally point for both supporters and opposition on a new healthcare bill.

Some Iowans say the bill would expand and improve Medicare for all, but the rally was met by those who feel that is not the best way to improve healthcare.

People gathered to support a bill that would give Medicare to everyone.

"Most people would agree that health care should be a human right and not a privileged for people who can afford it," Des Moines resident Luke Elzinga said.

If passed the bill would increase federal taxes on the top 5 percent, which generates millions of dollars to expand medical treatment.

"The bill became law we would basically put in a Medicare for all single payer’s system which would give complete medical access to every American," Des Moines resident Pete D’Alessandro said.

That’s the idea that is met by people who agree with Trumps version of Affordable Health Care.

"Iowa has a lot of farmers in it those are self-employed individuals and when you start to say to health care individuals that they can take out their full cost of health care that’s a big thing," Des Moines resident, Gary Leffler said.

Trumpcare would repeal the affordable health care act which includes the Medicare expansion under the ACA.

People like Carolyn Martin say Trumpcare will improve her quality of life.

" Just working to pay our insurance and we can’t pay our other bills what is that for life,” Martin said.

At the same time a local nurse worries that Trumpcare wouldn’t.

"They want to put back in preexisting conditions and take away a lot of mental health care rights," Des Moines nurse Catilyn Dixon said.

Two sides eager to see how the bill plays out in congress.