One Dead After Car Versus Train Crash in Eastern Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Officials are investigating a car versus train crash that killed one person early Saturday morning.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Alysabeth Ferneau was travelling northbound on 145 Street at a railroad crossing when the vehicle became stuck on the tracks. A BNSF train travelling eastbound struck the vehicle on the tracks, and the car later came to a rest on its side.

Ferneau was killed in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.