One Person Stabbed in Back, Des Moines Police Arrest Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an attempted robbery and stabbing in Des Moines.

Just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a stabbing report at 1620 East Walnut Street.

Police say a man attempted to rob the home before stabbing one person twice in the back. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect is currently in custody, but no charges have yet been filed. No names have been released in connection to this incident.