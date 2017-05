Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The issue of healthcare will take center stage across Iowa on Saturday.

The Our Revolution organization founded by Senator Bernie Sanders will be holding a series of public events in seven Iowa cities to protest the federal new healthcare program.

A number of healthcare professionals and elected officials are expected to speak and a protest will take place at the Neal Smith Federal Building in Des Moines.

The gatherings begin at 4 p.m.