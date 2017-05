Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUDI ARABIA -- President Trump and the First Lady arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning.

This is the president's first trip abroad since taking office. He was greeted the Saudi king and other high-level officials. The two leaders plan to discuss Middle East peace and focus on strengthening economic and political ties between the two countries.

This stop is the first of President Trump's eight-day, five-country trip across the Middle East and Europe.