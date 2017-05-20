× Winterset Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died following a car crash on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Rolling Green Avenue and 220th Street at 12:50 p.m.

Preliminary details show the vehicle was traveling southbound on Rolling Green Ave. when the driver–59-year-old Leslie Wildin of Winterset–lost control. The vehicle then left the roadway before hitting a pole and going into a ditch. The passenger in the car, Wildin’s wife, 62-year-old Donna Wildin, was killed in the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash.