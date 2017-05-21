15th Homicide: Beaverdale Shooting Kills One, Injures Three

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An early morning shooting in the Beaverdale neighborhood left one person dead, three others injured and a several potential suspects in police custody.

Police were called to 4300 Beaver Drive at 2:33am on a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Zion Lutheran Church. When they arrived they found two shooting victims in the parking lot. One one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital.

Police say witnesses at the scene gave them a description of a suspect vehicle. That car was stopped after a short chase later in the morning. Inside the car police found a third shooting victim. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The other occupants of the car were taken to the Des Moines Police Department to be interviewed by detectives.

Shortly after that trafffic stop police say a fourth shooting victim then walked in to a local hospital. None of the names of the shooting victims are being released at this time. Police say they are interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene today.

Zion Lutheran Church cancelled its Sunday services.

This is the third homicide in the Beaverdale neighborhood in 2017.

Antonio Quinn was shot and killed on May 11th in a parking lot in Beaverdale in what police call a drug deal gone bad. Molly Peter and Tony Ratliff are charged with his murder.

On May 9th Choice Elliston was killed in what police say was a rolling gun battle in the intersection of 30th and Hickman. No arrests have been made in his death.