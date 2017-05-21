North Korea’s Medium-Range Missile Lands in Sea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KOREA -- North Korea is raising concerns again after U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea fired a medium-range missile on Sunday.

Officials say the rocket flew eastward about 310 miles and landed in the sea. South Korea convened an emergency National Security Council meeting following the launch.

White House officials traveling in Saudi Arabia with President Trump said the system, which was last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's most recent tests.