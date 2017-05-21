Notre Dame Graduates Walk Out of Commencement Ceremony as VP Pence Delivers Keynote Speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTRE DAME, Indiana -- Dozens of graduates of the University of Notre Dame walked out of their commencement ceremony in protest on Sunday when Vice President Mike Pence started to speak.

As the VP was introduced as the keynote speaker, some of the graduates stood up and walked out. There were boos and cheers, but Vice President Pence made no mention of what was happening, instead beginning his address as scripted.

Thousands of students had signed a petition asking the university not to invite President Trump, and the school instead invited Pence, a former Indiana governor, to speak.

After the ceremony, some of the students talked to reporters to explain why they chose to walk out in protest. Some said it was because of the Trump administration's stance on immigration and LGBTQ rights.

"And so my mom last night was asking me, 'you only have this once, aren't you going to regret this?'" said Notre Dame graduate Dominic Alberigi. "And to all the people who were booing us and so on I've got to say, 'yeah, I do only have this once, and how do I want to look back on this?' And for me, I want to look back on it as a moment where I was able to stand up for what I believe in."