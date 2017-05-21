Oregon Dad’s Facebook Post About Parenting Style Goes Viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREGON -- The message a stay-at-home dad from Oregon posted on social media is now going viral.

KOIN's Amy Frazier talked to Jeremy and Jessica Weber about the post that came after critics doubted Jeremy's ability to take care of his six children while his wife is out of town.

"'Aren't you worried that he's going to feed them? Does he cook?' They're just so amazed that he's apparently competent," said Jessica.

As Jeremy drove Jessica to the airport two weeks ago for a business trip, they joked about the comments people make when he stays home with the kids.

"You get a lot of the, 'wow, you must have your hands full kind of comments' or, 'ah, so you're babysitting so you can go, so good of you to babysit.'"

As a dedicated dad of six children, Jeremy said it's upsetting when people refer to him as a babysitter. He said parenting is a job he and his wife both take seriously and share in every day.

"I'm not babysitting, I'm going to just take care of my kids," he said.

Jeremy also decided to post about it on Facebook.

"Jessica, the mother of our six children, is boarding an airplane as I type, headed out of town, out of state for work for the next several days, not to figure out who will cook and feed my children," he wrote. Talking about who will get the children to school on time and pick out their clothes, he continued, "Me, that's who. Because I'm not the babysitter. I'm not just their playmate. I'm their dad, and looking after them and guiding them and caring for them is my responsibility. It's not something that I need special praise for or special attention for. If I were to go out of town for a couple days she would pick up the slack."

The post about the couple's shared parenting style has now gone viral.

"I love so much that he raised his voice to just say how normal this is for us because if we see it more it's not a big deal. Hopefully this won't go viral in like ten years, it will not be a viral thing," said Jessica.

Jeremy's Facebook post has now been shared more than 1,000 times.