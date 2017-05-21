Preliminary Hearing Monday for Accused Cedar Bridge Arsonist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa -- A preliminary court hearing will be held on Monday for one of the three people accused of burning down the Cedar Bridge last month.

Alivia Bergmann, 19, is charged with second degree arson and criminal mischief. Her hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police arrested Bergmann in South Carolina, where she was attending basic training. Investigators say she left one day after burning the historic bridge.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Hoff and 18-year-old Joel Davis are also charged in the case. Davis has pled not guilty. Because Hoff is a minor, his trial information is not being released.