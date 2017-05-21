Storm Causes Tree to Crash Into Waterloo Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Four days after strong storms rolled through the state, some Iowans are still cleaning up the mess the weather left.

A huge tree crashed into a Waterloo couple's home, and KWWL's Taylor Bailey talked to them about the damage that they now need to repair.

"I was looking the other direction when it happened, so you're just sitting there and you hear a big thud and you went and looked."

Russell Peterson looked out his window and saw leaves and branches of the tree that toppled onto his home.

"We've got a hackberry tree with about a 3 1/2 foot diameter base that landed about ten foot onto the house," he said.

Russell and his wife Denise have lived in the home for nearly 20 years.

"Went to look out the window and you couldn't see through the leaves and branches, they were leaning up against the window," said Russell.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 5 o'clock, and the couple was shocked by the noise.

"At first, your first thought was it was lightning, but it didn't sound right, so you decided, okay, look out the window and see what's going on. By then it was over, it was already down," said Russell.

The Petersons have been working to clean up the tree for a few days, and are thankful it only took out a gutter and cracked a window. However, there's still a lot to be done.

"This is probably going to end up taking three to four more weeks to get contractors here and get the tree out of here. I don't have the equipment to take a 3 1/2 foot diameter tree out. That's beyond my capability."

The Petersons said they are on a waiting list for a tree service to help remove the tree.