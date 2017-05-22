× Branstad Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to China

WASHINGTON D.C. — Governor Branstad has now been confirmed as the next U.S. Ambassador to China.

On Monday, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Branstad to the new position. He will resign from the position of governor on Wednesday, at which time Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds will take over his responsibilities and become Iowa’s first female governor.

Branstad is the longest-serving governor in the United States’ history, with a current total of 8,167 days of service.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey released a statement regarding Branstad’s confirmation on Monday:

“It is great news for Iowa and for the nation that Governor Branstad is now confirmed and will soon be in place as Ambassador to China. Governor Branstad is uniquely qualified to serve in this critically important position and will vigorously support our nation’s interests. Through his hard work promoting Iowa products around the world, the Governor has built strong relationships with Chinese President Xi and numerous leaders and officials across the country that will serve our nation well. I want to thank Gov. Branstad for his service to our great state as Governor and I wish him all the best and look forward to continuing to work with him in this new and important role.”