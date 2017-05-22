× Branstad Releases Statement Following U.S. Ambassador to China Confirmation

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Governor Branstad was confirmed as the next U.S. Ambassador to China in an 82-13 vote.

Following the confirmation, Branstad released a statement thanking U.S. leaders and expressing excitement about his future position.

The statement can be seen below.

“I want to thank President Trump and Vice President Pence for nominating me to be the United States Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. I also want to thank Chairman Corker, Ranking Member Cardin, and the United States Senate for the confidence they have placed in me. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that a boy from a small farm in Leland, Iowa, would one day have the opportunity to represent my country and my state on the world stage, working closely with one of the world’s most influential countries and one of America’s largest trading partners. None of this would have been possible without the dedicated love and support of my wife Chris and my family.

While I’m temporarily leaving the state I love and have governed for over 22 years, I know I’m leaving Iowa in great hands with Kim Reynolds as governor. I look forward to working with both my friend President Donald Trump and my old friend President Xi Jinping for the mutual benefit of both of our countries and the rest of the world.”

Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds also spoke out about the governor’s confirmation:

“I want to congratulate Gov. Branstad on receiving overwhelming support to become the next U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. For over 22 years, Iowans have had a man with a servant heart working tirelessly on their behalf and for a state he loves dearly. His heart to serve has led him to accept a new calling, to serve our state and our country as Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. He is uniquely qualified and is the right person for the right time, and we are proud to have him take our Iowa values to the world stage. Kevin and I wish Gov. Branstad and the First Lady our very best in their new mission.”