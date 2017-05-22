× Brother of Fire Victim Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Abuse Charges

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A Greene County man facing charges of sexual assault against his deceased sister pleaded not guilty in a written statement to the court submitted on Sunday.

Court records show Noah Exline is accused of sexually assaulting his sister, Melanie Paige Exline. He was charged in April with seven counts of felony sex abuse.

Paige and her cousin Shakiah Cockerham died last Monday morning when their home went up in flames. Firefighters say by the time they arrived there was no reaching the girls. Authorities aren’t saying Noah is a suspect in the arson case, but they tell the Des Moines Register they’re looking into it.