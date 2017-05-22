× Carroll Man Killed in Beaverdale Shooting, Three Others Injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say over the weekend the 15th homicide of 2017 happened in a church parking lot in Beaverdale. The victim, 19-year-old Ruot Gach of Carroll, was found deceased after officers were called to the Zion Lutheran Church at 4300 Beaver Avenue around 2:30 Sunday morning on a report of a shooting.

Twenty-seven-year-old Yien Nhial, of Des Moines, was also injured in the shooting and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After witnesses provided a description of a suspect vehicle, police were able to stop it after a short pursuit and one person inside, 23-year-old Simon Joseph of Des Moines, was found to be suffering from wounds inflicted during the shooting.

A fourth man connected to the shooting, 28-year-old Tethloach Jock of Des Moines, showed up at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are interviewing several witnesses in the case.